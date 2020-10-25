Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$497.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$483.00 to C$497.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$370.00 to C$410.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Benchmark increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$246.00 to C$280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$387.00 to C$409.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$439.00 to C$451.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$422.00 to C$433.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$418.54.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) stock opened at C$413.50 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$252.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$432.27. The firm has a market cap of $55.62 billion and a PE ratio of 24.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$403.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$361.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.90.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.73 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 16.5659715 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

