Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $17.65 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) in a report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will earn $17.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $17.52. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $433.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $5.04 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

CP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$439.00 to C$451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$370.00 to C$410.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$395.00 to C$450.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$454.00 to C$469.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$418.54.

Shares of CP opened at C$413.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$403.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$361.64. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of C$252.00 and a twelve month high of C$432.27.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.73 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

