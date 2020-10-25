Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) PT Set at C$145.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$145.00 target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $5.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$154.00 target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$116.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$137.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$137.18.

Shares of CNR opened at C$137.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Canadian National Railway Company has a 1 year low of C$92.01 and a 1 year high of C$149.11. The firm has a market cap of $97.99 billion and a PE ratio of 27.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$141.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$126.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$129.52, for a total value of C$314,215.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,022,194.20. Also, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.35, for a total transaction of C$182,490.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,389 shares in the company, valued at C$1,745,265.52. Insiders sold 43,480 shares of company stock worth $6,039,136 over the last ninety days.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

