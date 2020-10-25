Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) PT Lowered to C$144.00

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$144.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CNR. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$122.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$116.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$137.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$137.18.

Get Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) alerts:

Shares of CNR opened at C$137.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.31. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12-month low of C$92.01 and a 12-month high of C$149.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$141.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$126.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

In other news, Director Edith E. Holiday sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.13, for a total transaction of C$560,504.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,827,661.02. Also, Director Gordon D. Giffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$138.21, for a total value of C$1,382,071.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,812,163.91. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,480 shares of company stock valued at $6,039,136.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.