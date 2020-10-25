Canaccord Genuity Increases Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target to C$17.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on K. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Kinross Gold stock opened at C$11.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.37, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.00 and a 1 year high of C$13.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.48.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.1293373 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 10,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.51, for a total transaction of C$125,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$160,615.89.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

