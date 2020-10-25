BWS Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) – Equities research analysts at BWS Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Iridium Communications in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.45). BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $151.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.12 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 29.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IRDM. BidaskClub raised Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $32.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average of $25.72.

In other Iridium Communications news, insider Thomas D. Hickey sold 27,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $743,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,610,650.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 1,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $34,474.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 594,946 shares of company stock valued at $17,091,218. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,723,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,233,000 after buying an additional 121,511 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 8.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,605,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,500,000 after purchasing an additional 278,155 shares during the last quarter. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 5.9% during the second quarter. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc now owns 2,457,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,519,000 after purchasing an additional 136,320 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 64.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,138,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,408,000 after purchasing an additional 834,284 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 30.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,498,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,467,000 after purchasing an additional 349,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

