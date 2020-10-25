BTIG Research Boosts Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target to $53.00

Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LSPD. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.75.

LSPD opened at $34.34 on Thursday. Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate (NASDAQ:LSPD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

