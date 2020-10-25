Brown & Brown (BRO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Brown & Brown to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $46.72 on Friday. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day moving average is $42.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 24.29%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $971,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.