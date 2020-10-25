Brokers Set Expectations for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINE) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.15.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ PINE opened at $15.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $852,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3,163.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,020 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $281,000.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

