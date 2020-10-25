Brokers Offer Predictions for National Bank Holdings Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) – DA Davidson upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.35. DA Davidson also issued estimates for National Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of National Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. National Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $32.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.83. The company has a market cap of $987.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.15. National Bank has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.33. National Bank had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in National Bank by 214.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in National Bank by 70.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in National Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in National Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in National Bank by 40.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

