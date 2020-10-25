Brokers Issue Forecasts for Visteon Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VC)

Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Visteon in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visteon’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.63 EPS.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Visteon from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Visteon in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

NYSE VC opened at $89.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.27. Visteon has a 12-month low of $38.69 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 14.7% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Visteon by 16.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Visteon during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visteon by 44.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

