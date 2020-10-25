Brokers Issue Forecasts for Triumph Bancorp, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Triumph Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 13.50%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.42.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.48. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $46.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 22.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 146,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

