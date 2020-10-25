Brokers Issue Forecasts for Synovus Financial Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Synovus Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will earn $2.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.53. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SNV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens upgraded Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

SNV stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.37. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 9.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 744,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 61,200 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 433,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 39.1% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 319,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 89,870 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 13.6% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 115,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 13,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

