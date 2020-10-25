Brokerages Expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will announce $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.73. salesforce.com reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $264.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.60.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $250.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.50 and a 200 day moving average of $201.82. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.01, for a total value of $5,670,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,978,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,666,292,988. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total value of $57,781.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,632,760.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 754,767 shares of company stock worth $176,819,185 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,343,968,000 after buying an additional 1,349,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,138,263,000 after buying an additional 1,042,078 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,506,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,155,485,000 after buying an additional 632,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,559,929,000 after buying an additional 278,879 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,021,779 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,690,050,000 after buying an additional 497,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

