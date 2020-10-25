Brokerages Anticipate Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Will Post Earnings of -$1.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will announce earnings per share of ($1.36) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.96) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.56). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 466.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year earnings of ($11.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.00) to ($10.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($3.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.27) by ($0.04). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 22.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. The business had revenue of $161.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter worth $5,872,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter worth $2,091,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter worth $1,372,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 103.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 121,286 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 826.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 74,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 85,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

RRGB opened at $13.86 on Thursday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $37.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $215.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.40.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

