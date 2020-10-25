Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Given a €69.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Brenntag (ETR:BNR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

ETR BNR opened at €55.20 ($64.94) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €54.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €49.01. Brenntag has a one year low of €28.68 ($33.74) and a one year high of €57.42 ($67.55).

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

