Boyd Gaming (BYD) to Release Earnings on Monday

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect Boyd Gaming to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.47. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $209.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Boyd Gaming to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $36.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.96 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.92.

BYD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $3,376,135.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,325,556 shares in the company, valued at $34,093,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $391,680.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at $791,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

