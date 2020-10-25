BMO Capital Markets Raises Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Price Target to $90.00

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NGVT. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ingevity from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ingevity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.75.

NGVT stock opened at $60.11 on Thursday. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $94.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.04 and its 200-day moving average is $52.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.78. Ingevity had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 13.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ingevity during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ingevity during the second quarter worth about $99,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Ingevity during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Ingevity during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

