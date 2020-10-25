BMO Capital Markets Raises Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Price Target to $90.00

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on NGVT. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ingevity from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ingevity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.75.
NGVT stock opened at $60.11 on Thursday. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $94.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.04 and its 200-day moving average is $52.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ingevity during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ingevity during the second quarter worth about $99,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Ingevity during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Ingevity during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.
Ingevity Company Profile
Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.
