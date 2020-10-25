Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) to Release Earnings on Monday

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.25). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 95.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $94.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.70 million. On average, analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $33.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BHLB. TheStreet cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

