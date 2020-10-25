Barrington Research Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.33). Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

HCCI stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $389.60 million, a P/E ratio of 81.20 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.33. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.4% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,892,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,898 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.6% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 100,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 7.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

