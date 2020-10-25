Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,439 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Bank OZK worth $8,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 78.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.3% in the second quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 356,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 3.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 7.1% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $31.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 2.03.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.27. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 21.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OZK. ValuEngine lowered Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

