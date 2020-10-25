Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BMRC stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.61. The stock has a market cap of $445.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

