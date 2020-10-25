Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.62 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BOH opened at $62.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average of $58.47. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Victor K. Nichols acquired 4,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,078.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,661.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John C. Erickson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.96 per share, with a total value of $51,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,182. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

