Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 13.98%.

BSMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the first quarter worth $5,800,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 1,526.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,056,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,443 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 1,309.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 925,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 859,466 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the first quarter worth $2,323,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 45.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 299,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 94,150 shares during the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BSMX opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.33. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.26.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

