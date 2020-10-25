B2Gold Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $441.94 million during the quarter.

Several other research firms have also commented on BTG. Scotiabank boosted their price target on B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on B2Gold in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on B2Gold from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.60 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

BTG opened at $6.75 on Friday. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $7.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 24.4% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,120,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 68.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,998,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,820,000 after buying an additional 2,850,054 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 372.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 492,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 388,142 shares during the last quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

