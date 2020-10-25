B.Riley Securit Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Investment analysts at B.Riley Securit raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. B.Riley Securit analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.47 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PEBO. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.88.

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $24.38 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $39.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 247.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 951,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after acquiring an additional 18,354 shares during the last quarter. 58.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

