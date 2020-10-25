B. Riley Boosts Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Price Target to $9.25

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $6.50 to $9.25 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on OESX. ValuEngine upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Orion Energy Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ OESX opened at $7.56 on Thursday. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $231.53 million, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 2.18.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $10.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 282.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the third quarter worth about $91,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth about $57,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

