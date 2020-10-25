Avangrid, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) – Seaport Global Securities reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avangrid in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.10.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AGR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avangrid from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BofA Securities cut Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America downgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Avangrid in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $50.00 on Friday. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Avangrid by 4.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 3.1% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 3.2% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 5.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

