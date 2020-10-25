Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AAWW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Cowen upped their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $62.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.59. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $2.64. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $241,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,493.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $269,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153,017.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,240 shares of company stock valued at $6,332,453 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 162,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 80,797 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1,150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,519,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,636,000.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.