Atico Mining Co. (ATY.V) (CVE:ATY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, M Partners Forecasts

Atico Mining Co. (ATY.V) (CVE:ATY) – Equities research analysts at M Partners dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atico Mining Co. (ATY.V) in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. M Partners analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. M Partners currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. M Partners also issued estimates for Atico Mining Co. (ATY.V)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Atico Mining Co. (ATY.V) (CVE:ATY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.17 million during the quarter.

ATY stock opened at C$0.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.37. Atico Mining Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.16 and a twelve month high of C$0.67. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03.

About Atico Mining Co. (ATY.V)

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Carmen de Atrato, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

