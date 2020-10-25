Aspira Women's Health (NASDAQ:AWH) and IPSEN S A/S (NASDAQ:IPSEY) Financial Survey

Aspira Women's Health (NASDAQ:AWH) and IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Aspira Women's Health has a beta of 3.2, suggesting that its share price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IPSEN S A/S has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aspira Women's Health and IPSEN S A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspira Women's Health -323.40% -177.99% -109.61% IPSEN S A/S N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aspira Women's Health and IPSEN S A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspira Women's Health $4.54 million 84.32 -$15.24 million ($0.18) -20.44 IPSEN S A/S $3.02 billion 2.47 -$56.78 million $1.89 11.74

Aspira Women's Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IPSEN S A/S. Aspira Women's Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IPSEN S A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aspira Women's Health and IPSEN S A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspira Women's Health 0 0 1 0 3.00 IPSEN S A/S 0 4 4 0 2.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.9% of Aspira Women's Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Aspira Women's Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IPSEN S A/S beats Aspira Women's Health on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspira Women's Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for specific women's health diseases. In addition, the company owns and operates ASPiRA LABS, a lab that specializes in applying biomarker-based technologies to address critical needs in the management of gynecologic cancers and disease. Further, it is developing diagnostic algorithms, as well as a high-risk screening algorithm for patients who are genetically predisposed to ovarian cancer. The company serves physicians, physician office laboratories, and hospital laboratories. The company was formerly known as Vermillion, Inc. and changed its name to Aspira Women's Health Inc. in June 2020. Aspira Women's Health Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About IPSEN S A/S

Ipsen S.A. operates as a pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rheumatology areas. Its products include Somatuline, which is an injectable treatment for acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, a tablet formulation of cabozantinib for renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, and female sterility; and Dysport for motor disorders and muscular spasticity. The company also provides NutropinAq, a liquid formulation, for treating growth failure in children due to growth hormone deficiency in adults; and Increlex used for long-term treatment of growth failure in children and adolescents. In addition, it offers Smecta, a formulation for use in the treatment of chronic and acute diarrhea; Forlax, an osmotic laxative indicated for the symptomatic treatment of constipation in adults and children; Fortrans for the treatment of intestinal cleaning; Eziclen, an osmotic laxative indicated for the cleaning of bowel; Etiasa for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Tanaka for mild cognitive impairment related to age, pathophysiological deficiencies, vertigo, retinal deficits, acute or chronic hearing impairment, and tinnitus. Further, the company provides Adenuric for the treatment of gout; Prontalgine, an analgesic for the treatment of moderate to severe pain; Buscopan, an antispasmodic; Suppositoria Glycerini, a laxative; and Mucothiol and Mucodyne, which are expectorants for cough and flu. Ipsen S.A. has a strategic agreement with Arix Bioscience plc to develop and commercialize various therapies. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. Ipsen S.A. is a subsidiary of Mayroy S.A.

