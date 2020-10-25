ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,684 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of ASGN worth $7,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ASGN by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ASGN by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 34,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of ASGN by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of ASGN by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASGN by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $293,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arshad Matin sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $164,677.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,502.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,283,884 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASGN shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ASGN from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

ASGN stock opened at $70.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.34. ASGN Inc has a 12-month low of $29.04 and a 12-month high of $74.85.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $936.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.82 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ASGN Inc will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

