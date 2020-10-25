Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arrow Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.58 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.38. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arrow Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of Arrow Financial stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.65. Arrow Financial has a 52-week low of $20.78 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 12.30%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AROW. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Arrow Financial by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 17.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 29.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Arrow Financial by 55.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 16,216 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arrow Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 735,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,859,000 after buying an additional 18,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.41 per share, for a total transaction of $82,230.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 194,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,843.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

