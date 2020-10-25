Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 81.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 7,142.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 611.4% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV opened at $100.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.23. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $102.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.18.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.46.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

