Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,601.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.07.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.00 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.67.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,221,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,948,650.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,680 shares of company stock valued at $85,283. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

