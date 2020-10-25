Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $19.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 48.51, a quick ratio of 48.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 45.75%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 237.29%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

