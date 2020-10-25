Analyzing Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Annovis Bio (NASDAQ:ANVS)

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Puma Biotechnology and Annovis Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma Biotechnology 2 6 1 0 1.89 Annovis Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Puma Biotechnology presently has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 28.95%. Annovis Bio has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 136.69%. Given Annovis Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Annovis Bio is more favorable than Puma Biotechnology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.5% of Puma Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Annovis Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of Puma Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.9% of Annovis Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Puma Biotechnology and Annovis Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology -17.25% -246.80% -17.40% Annovis Bio N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Puma Biotechnology and Annovis Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology $272.30 million 1.38 -$75.60 million ($1.95) -4.87 Annovis Bio N/A N/A -$990,000.00 N/A N/A

Annovis Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Puma Biotechnology.

Summary

Annovis Bio beats Puma Biotechnology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio, Inc., a clinical stage drug platform company, focuses on developing compounds to address neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS-401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of chronic neurodegenerative diseases, such as Down syndrome, Alzheimer's disease (AD), and Parkinson's disease. It is also developing ANVS-301, a compound in Phase 1 clinical trials to increase cognitive capability in later stages of AD and dementia; and ANVS-405, which is in preclinical study for protecting the brain after traumatic brain injury and/or stroke. Annovis Bio, Inc. was formerly known as QR Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Annovis Bio, Inc. in March 2019. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

