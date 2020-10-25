Analyzing CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) & Ducommun (NYSE:DCO)

CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) and Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CPI Aerostructures and Ducommun, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CPI Aerostructures 0 0 0 0 N/A Ducommun 0 1 4 0 2.80

Ducommun has a consensus price target of $41.80, suggesting a potential upside of 20.53%. Given Ducommun’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ducommun is more favorable than CPI Aerostructures.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.3% of CPI Aerostructures shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Ducommun shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of CPI Aerostructures shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Ducommun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

CPI Aerostructures has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ducommun has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CPI Aerostructures and Ducommun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPI Aerostructures 0.21% N/A -1.78% Ducommun 4.38% 10.55% 3.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CPI Aerostructures and Ducommun’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CPI Aerostructures $87.52 million 0.33 -$4.45 million N/A N/A Ducommun $721.09 million 0.56 $32.46 million $2.80 12.39

Ducommun has higher revenue and earnings than CPI Aerostructures.

Summary

Ducommun beats CPI Aerostructures on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts. In addition, it operates as a subcontractor for defense contractors and commercial contractors, as well as a contractor for the United States Department of Defense. Further, the company offers engineering, program management, supply chain management, kitting, and MRO services. Additionally, it offers welding services and metal fabrications; and electromechanical systems, harness and cable assemblies, electronic equipment, and printed circuit boards, as well as manufactures radio frequency interference/electro-magnetic interference for electronic components. The company was formerly known as Consortium of Precision Industries, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Aerostructures, Inc. in July 1992. CPI Aerostructures, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edgewood, New York.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies. It also supplies engineered products, including illuminated pushbutton switches and panels for aviation and test systems; microwave and millimeter switches and filters for radio frequency systems and test instrumentation; and motors and resolvers for motion control. In addition, this segment provides engineering expertise for aerospace system design, development, integration, and testing. The Structural Systems segment designs, engineers, and manufactures contoured aluminum, titanium, and Inconel aero structure components; structural assembly products, such as winglets, engine components, and fuselage structural panels; and metal and composite bonded structures and assemblies comprising aircraft wing spoilers, large fuselage skins, rotor blades on rotary-wing aircraft and components, flight control surfaces, and engine components. It serves commercial aircraft, military fixed-wing aircraft, military and commercial rotary-wing aircraft, and space programs, as well as industrial, medical, and other end-use markets. The company was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

