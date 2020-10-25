Analyzing Bluegreen Vacations (BVH) and The Competition

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE: BVH) is one of 66 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Bluegreen Vacations to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations for Bluegreen Vacations and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Bluegreen Vacations
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Bluegreen Vacations Competitors
|437
|987
|1047
|52
|2.28
Insider and Institutional Ownership
47.4% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 35.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bluegreen Vacations
|$946.87 million
|$17.69 million
|10.00
|Bluegreen Vacations Competitors
|$1.46 billion
|$201.69 million
|14.58
Bluegreen Vacations’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bluegreen Vacations. Bluegreen Vacations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Risk & Volatility
Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations’ rivals have a beta of 0.92, indicating that their average stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bluegreen Vacations
|-4.60%
|-1.25%
|-0.44%
|Bluegreen Vacations Competitors
|6.34%
|3.89%
|1.27%
Summary
Bluegreen Vacations rivals beat Bluegreen Vacations on 8 of the 10 factors compared.
About Bluegreen Vacations
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
