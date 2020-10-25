Analysts Issue Forecasts for Umpqua Holdings Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Umpqua in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.68%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $13.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.25. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Umpqua by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 29,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Umpqua by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 63,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 3.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 18.6% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 13.0% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

