Analysts Expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Intuit posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year earnings of $8.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $8.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $10.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $315.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuit from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.94.

Intuit stock opened at $334.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.10. The stock has a market cap of $87.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $360.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 18,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $6,420,553.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,212,499.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $9,355,209.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,532,566.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

