Analysts Expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to Post $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to post $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Big Lots posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 461.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year earnings of $7.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $7.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

BIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Big Lots from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $49.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $57.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Big Lots by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 320,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 19,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Big Lots by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 39,961 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Big Lots by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 66,966 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Big Lots by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 162,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Big Lots by 9,773.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 19,156 shares during the period.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

