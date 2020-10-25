Analysts Anticipate PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Will Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.46. PepsiCo also posted earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Truist raised their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $139.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.72. The company has a market capitalization of $192.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,240,000 after buying an additional 7,075,509 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 161.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,935,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,099 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 211.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,133,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,200 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 733.8% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 695,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,975,000 after purchasing an additional 612,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2,431.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 590,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,154,000 after purchasing an additional 567,563 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

