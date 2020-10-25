Analysts Anticipate Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) to Announce $0.66 EPS

Brokerages expect that Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) will report $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kroger’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.69. Kroger reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kroger will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kroger.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $30.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

KR stock opened at $32.76 on Thursday. Kroger has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $37.22. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In other news, SVP Stephen M. Mckinney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 22,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $786,962.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 132,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,587,624.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,441 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Kroger by 12.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 862,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,989,000 after acquiring an additional 92,774 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth $11,267,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,592,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,755,000 after buying an additional 1,154,794 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 2,270.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 11,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kroger (KR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.