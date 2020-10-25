Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMKR. AXA grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 14.6% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 550,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 70,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 6.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,026,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 66,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 50.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 438,819 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 8.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 195,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 15,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 16.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Amkor Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.04.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $56,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,307.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $188,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 93,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,205 in the last three months. Insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.80.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

