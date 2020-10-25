Amkor Technology (AMKR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect Amkor Technology to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Amkor Technology has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.17-0.35 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.17-0.35 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Amkor Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amkor Technology has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.80.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,875,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $59,265.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at $154,339.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,500 shares of company stock worth $1,312,205. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Amkor Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

