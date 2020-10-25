American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 73.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,482 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 205,976 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in American Express by 170.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $999,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619,218 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in American Express by 95.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,559,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $520,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,537,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,335,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,570 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $168,977,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Express by 25.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $660,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $100.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.58. The firm has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AXP. 140166 cut American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

