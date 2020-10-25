American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.25-$4.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.32. American Electric Power also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.25-4.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AEP opened at $91.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.86.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. TheStreet raised shares of American Electric Power from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.12.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.