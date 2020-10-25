American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Stake Raised by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.12.

AEP opened at $91.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

