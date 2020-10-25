Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Sold by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC cut its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 24.8% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.0% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP Todd Patriacca sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $126,901.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,668,900 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AIMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $44.82 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $45.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average of $32.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.58.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $437.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.86 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

